Dr. Annika Illum, MD
Dr. Annika Illum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with LSUHSC
Ascent Surgery Center LLC6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 1000, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 939-8294
Advanced Heart & Vascular Center17101 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (214) 377-7576
Takes time to make you feel listened to. Also will not speak over your head.
- Cardiology
- English, Swedish
- 1588865778
- LSUHSC
- Cardiovascular Disease
