Dr. Annika Abrahamson, MD
Dr. Annika Abrahamson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Annika Abrahamson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Albemarle Center for Family Medicine535 Westfield Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Admitting Hospitals
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Listens and answers thoroughly. Compassionate and caring. Not quick to jump the gun and push mess but gets to the root of the problem
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881693927
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Abrahamson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrahamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrahamson works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrahamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrahamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.