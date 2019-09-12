Overview

Dr. Annie Yessaian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Yessaian works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA and Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.