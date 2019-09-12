Dr. Annie Yessaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yessaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annie Yessaian, MD
Overview
Dr. Annie Yessaian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
USC Institute of Urology1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
USC Gyn Oncology in Tarzana18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 607, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 342-6011
Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
USC Norris Comp Center Oncology1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3922
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent excellent! Takes cancer by the horns. She orders tests that are nexessary and very honest and direct which is what you need to fight cancer. Love her !!
About Dr. Annie Yessaian, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University of Baghdad College of Medicine
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
