Overview

Dr. Annie Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Green Spring Medical Center in Springfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.