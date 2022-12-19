Overview

Dr. Annie Tan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at Minnesota Onclgy Mplwd Cncr Ctr in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.