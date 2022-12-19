Dr. Annie Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annie Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annie Tan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
-
1
Minnesota Oncology-coon Rapids11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 100, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (612) 863-8585
-
2
Minnesota Oncology Hematology, PA910 E 26th St Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 863-8585
-
3
Minnesota Oncology Hematology, PA3960 Coon Rapids Blvd NW # 101, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (612) 863-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Tan as my oncologist. She's amazing - so genuine. I wish all doctors were as wonderful as she is. Every one of the staff is also great! I thank them!
About Dr. Annie Tan, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1750470696
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Gynecologic Oncology, University Of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Mn
- Residency In Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, University Of California, San Francisco
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.