Dr. Annie Shu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annie Shu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They completed their residency with Lac Usc School Med
Dr. Shu works at
Locations
Office632 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very Caring Doctor Shu.
About Dr. Annie Shu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Burmese and Chinese
- 1518058742
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc School Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shu speaks Burmese and Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shu.
