Dr. Annie Francois, MD
Dr. Annie Francois, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Carondelet Specialists Group1712 W Anklam Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-0325
Arizona Orthopedics630 N Alvernon Way Ste 351, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 881-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-0325
Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita16260 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 881-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had three surgeries performed by Dr. Francois: right total hip replacement; removal of hardware from broken femur repair; and left total hip replacement. I definitely recommend her as a very skillful orthopedic surgeon who has a patient's best interest in mind. She has excellent doctor/patient communication. You can leave a message for her in MyChart and she will respond in a timely manner. With her expertise, I went from wheelchair to walking with a cane.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1376791178
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Francois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francois has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Francois speaks Creole.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Francois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.