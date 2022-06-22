Overview

Dr. Annie Francois, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Francois works at Carondelet Specialists Group in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sahuarita, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.