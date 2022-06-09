Dr. Layno-Moses has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annie Layno-Moses, MD
Overview
Dr. Annie Layno-Moses, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Layno-Moses works at
Locations
1
Timothy T. Davis M.d. A Professional Corp.2801 Wilshire Blvd Ste A, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 574-2777
- 2 588 Broadway Rm 710, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 804-9060
3
Downtown Physicians PC80 Maiden Ln Rm 905, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 404-8070Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Layno-Moses when I was having severe neck and upper back pain. She was thorough and attentive in her assessment and took the time to explain what was going on and what the options were. Based on her guidance we were able to quickly resolve the pain so I could get back to living normally. Would highly, highly recommend her.
About Dr. Annie Layno-Moses, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1255776449
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layno-Moses accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layno-Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layno-Moses works at
Dr. Layno-Moses has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layno-Moses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Layno-Moses speaks French and Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Layno-Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layno-Moses.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layno-Moses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layno-Moses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.