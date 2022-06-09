See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Annie Layno-Moses, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (17)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Annie Layno-Moses, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Layno-Moses works at Timothy T. Davis M.d. A Professional Corp. in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy T. Davis M.d. A Professional Corp.
    2801 Wilshire Blvd Ste A, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 574-2777
  2. 2
    588 Broadway Rm 710, New York, NY 10012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 804-9060
  3. 3
    Downtown Physicians PC
    80 Maiden Ln Rm 905, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 404-8070
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Emily K — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Annie Layno-Moses, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, French and Hebrew
    • 1255776449
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.