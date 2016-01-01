Dr. Annie Gadiparthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadiparthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annie Gadiparthi, MD
Overview
Dr. Annie Gadiparthi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Locations
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center - East100 N Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (866) 870-5570
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 287-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Annie Gadiparthi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Program
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
