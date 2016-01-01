Dr. Annette Wundes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wundes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Wundes, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Wundes, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Annette Wundes, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1265691943
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wundes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wundes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wundes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wundes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wundes.
