Dr. Annette Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annette Wagner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Erie, PA.
Dr. Wagner works at
Locations
Obgyn Associates of Erie PC100 Peach St Ste 300, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 459-1851
Erie Womens Health Partners2315 Myrtle St Ste 220, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 454-8185
Westfield Memorial Hospital189 E Main St, Westfield, NY 14787 Directions (814) 459-1851
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Wagner for your excellent care today. As a survivor of sexual trauma, these types of appointments are intimidating and I hate the entire pap smear process. I appreciate your kindness, patience, and the interesting discussion to distract me. My hope is that all women can be effectively cared for and validated.
About Dr. Annette Wagner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.