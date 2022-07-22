Overview

Dr. Annette Wagner, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wagner works at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL and Westchester, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.