Dr. Annette Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annette Wagner, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wagner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6060
-
2
Lurie Childrens Northwest Community Op880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (224) 625-2180
-
3
Childrens Outpatient Svs of Westchester2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (708) 836-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagner?
I was referred to Dr. Wagner for a mole on my labia, which she excised and I can barely see the scar. The operation was painless and she did a great job comforting me before and after the procedure. Later that year, I developed another mole in the same area and a pilomatrixoma(cyst) on my lateral neck, which she again excised with minimal scarring and pain after just having completed a procedure she described as ‘the hardest in her career’ I am very pleased with my results from her. Also, she had great bedside manner where she tells funny stories about her family and is very talkative. I love her personality and work ethic as it complements her career. Lastly, I have been seeing her for a span of 2 years for acne treatment where she prescribed everything possible until the inevitable... accutane. She walked us through all the risks and benefits as she wanted my beauty to be unscathed. Needless to say, she is my favorite doctor ever and her team is great too. Shoutout Rene and Anne.
About Dr. Annette Wagner, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1477515807
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.