Dr. Troy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annette Troy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annette Troy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with Tulane University Med School
Dr. Troy works at
Locations
-
1
Tulane University School of Medicine1430 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 287-5861
-
2
Friendship Medical Center1110 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 851-6260
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Troy?
Dr Troy is always thorough. She takes time to listen and ask questions. With my latest diagnosis, she took the time to vet the Dr she was referring me to because she wanted him to be the best for me. She is quick to respond to concerns I have when I call her office. She is the best and friendly.
About Dr. Annette Troy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1720183387
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Med School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troy works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.