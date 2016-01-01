Dr. Annette Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Sullivan, MD is a Dermatologist in Mankato, MN.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinc Health System - Madison East Health Center1400 Madison Ave Ste 348-354, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 229-3123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
About Dr. Annette Sullivan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1316328719
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.