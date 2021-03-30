Dr. Annette Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Rhodes, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Rhodes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Optical Shoppe The1615 SW Railroad Ave, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 277-1189Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Rhodes for over three years. I have always had a great experience when seeing her. She is very kind and takes great care to answer all my questions. I recommend to everyone.
About Dr. Annette Rhodes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447468301
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.