Dr. Annette Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annette Pham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
Metro Ent. & Facial Plastic Surgery LLC15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 315-0003
Metro Ent & Facial Plastic Surgery Division3204 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 400, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 315-0003
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 315-0003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Holy Cross Germantown Hospital19801 Observation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 315-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It takes a while to get an appointment with Dr. Pham, but she's worth the wait. After seeing 2 opthamologists and 4 ENT's, Dr. Pham was able to diagnose two of my symptoms of non-allergic rhinitis and refer me to the correct doctors to get them corrected quickly and easily. She's easy to talk to, and very knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Annette Pham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
