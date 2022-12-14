Dr. Annette Pelaez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Pelaez, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Pelaez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
Locations
Ics Radiology Inc.7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 120B, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 630-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I been with Dr Pelaez for more than 10 years. She is amazing and her staff too. She delivered my baby boy too. They are very caring.
About Dr. Annette Pelaez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
