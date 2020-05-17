Dr. Annette Lynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Lynn, MD
Dr. Annette Lynn, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine.
Carolina Dermatology Grp.1706 Saint Julian Pl, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 771-7506
No one better!
About Dr. Annette Lynn, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University South FL
- Richland Meml Chldns Hospital
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn works at
Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.