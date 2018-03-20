Overview

Dr. Annette Lee, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Dr. Lee works at RADfertility in Dover, DE with other offices in Newark, DE, Wilmington, DE and King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.