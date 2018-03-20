See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Dover, DE
Super Profile

Dr. Annette Lee, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Annette Lee, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Lee works at RADfertility in Dover, DE with other offices in Newark, DE, Wilmington, DE and King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eden Hill Medical Center
    200 Banning St Ste 240, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 602-8822
  2. 2
    ChristianaCare MAP 2
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3217, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 602-8822
  3. 3
    Silverside Medical Center
    2700 Silverside Rd Ste 2A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 602-8822
  4. 4
    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    120 Valley Green Ln Ste 620, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 887-2010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 20, 2018
    Dr. Lee is hands down the best fertility doctor. I spent two years going to her office and had the best experience with her and the staff. She is extremely knowledgeable, had a very strong work ethnic (answers emails while on vacation), is confident in her decisions and always very professional. She is committed in helping all her patients and couldn't have asked for a better experience.
    About Dr. Annette Lee, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982639746
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health And Science University
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Hahnemann University School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annette Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

