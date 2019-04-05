Dr. Annette Ingraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Ingraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Ingraham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
-
1
Nassau Bay Pediatrics PA150 E Medical Center Blvd Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3752Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American National
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Principal Life
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ingraham has been our primary pediatrician since my oldest was born in 1997. We moved and their office has moved in the last 21 yrs, but we will gladly drive the 30-45 min. I will be sad when our youngest "ages out" in a couple years!! My kids have been quite healthy - several years our only visit being well child checkup or vaccinations. Regardless, any time we are in the office, Dr. I, staff, and the other doctors in the practice take the time necessary with my children and me.
About Dr. Annette Ingraham, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.