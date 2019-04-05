Overview

Dr. Annette Ingraham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Ingraham works at Texas Urology Specialists-Webster in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.