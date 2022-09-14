Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annette Howard, MD
Dr. Annette Howard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Brown & Kott Medical Laboratories6655 Travis St Ste 590, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 528-3781
I just went to a neurologist, Dr. Annette Howard. She spent close to 2 hours with me. I never felt rushed, just heard. Her office, requiring face masks and proof of COVID vaccinations, was not crowded and made me feel safe. I wish all doctors did this. She coordinated my care with my other doctors and told me what to expect next. I felt secure and calm when I left. Unlike many doctors in Houston, parking was easy; just park in the Hyatt Hotel. Her office is on Travis St. next to it. I read about Dr. Howard on this site. She had great reviews. The reviews were right. I trust her and I recommend her completely.
About Dr. Annette Howard, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
