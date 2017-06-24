Dr. Annette Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Hoover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annette Hoover, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Sesame Family Clinic2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 232-8228
Marin Health Solutions11455 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 379-7341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This is the doc if you want someone who really cares, is patient and humble but knowledgable, always ready to take the time to answer or find answers to your questions. She is so helpful when it comes to making simple lifestyle changes that really work! And...she is readily available! I can even call and speak directly with her when I need to!
About Dr. Annette Hoover, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1841481793
Education & Certifications
- Providence Portland Int Med Res Prog
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.