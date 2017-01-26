Dr. Annette Hollingsworth-Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Hollingsworth-Moore, MD
Dr. Annette Hollingsworth-Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic18300 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-2311
Rialto1850 N Riverside Ave Ste 190, Rialto, CA 92376 Directions (909) 546-1270
Woman To Woman Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group249 E Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 881-1683
Woman to Woman Ob/Gyn Medical Group, Inc.17171 Foothill Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 881-1683
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is such a great doctor. She delivered my 3rd child. She knows her field of work. She even inspired my daughter to be an OB/GYN.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689827404
- Loma Linda Univ
- Howard University College of Medicine
Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.