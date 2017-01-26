See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Annette Hollingsworth-Moore, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Annette Hollingsworth-Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Rialto, CA, San Bernardino, CA and Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    18300 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 242-2311
    Rialto
    1850 N Riverside Ave Ste 190, Rialto, CA 92376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 546-1270
    Woman To Woman Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group
    249 E Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 881-1683
    Woman to Woman Ob/Gyn Medical Group, Inc.
    17171 Foothill Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 881-1683

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Annette Hollingsworth-Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689827404
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda Univ
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annette Hollingsworth-Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollingsworth-Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

