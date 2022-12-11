Dr. Annette Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Belliare5420 West Loop S Ste 4500, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 529-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best!! Very knowledgeable regarding all skin conditions with a great personality and ability to communicate.
About Dr. Annette Harris, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003979899
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine Program
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
238 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.