Dr. Annette Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Harris works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Bellaire in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.