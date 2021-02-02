Dr. Annette Gunsberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Gunsberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Gunsberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Gunsberg works at
Locations
-
1
Stone Oak Pediatrics540 Oak Centre Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 403-2229
-
2
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gunsberg?
This dr knows her stuff. She takes her time with you, and refers at appropriate times. Can always get a sick visit and call back. Staff is sweet with the kids.
About Dr. Annette Gunsberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285733782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunsberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunsberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunsberg works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunsberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.