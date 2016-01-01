Overview

Dr. Annette Gottlieb, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Suzanne L. Berkman MD FAAD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.