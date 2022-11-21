See All General Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Annette Elbert, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Annette Elbert, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Annette Elbert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Elbert works at Douglas D. Lorimer M.d. P.A. in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas D. Lorimer M.d. P.A.
    1000 9th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 336-7171
  2. 2
    Baylor Surgicare At Fort Worth
    750 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 334-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elbert?

    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr. Elbert took care of my son and treated him like family. We traveled from Indiana to have her dot he surgery he so desperately needed. The doctors here wouldn't listen to him and she did! He finally received the care and surgery he needed to make him well. Thank you!
    Lonetta Cooper — Nov 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Annette Elbert, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Annette Elbert, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elbert to family and friends

    Dr. Elbert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elbert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Annette Elbert, MD.

    About Dr. Annette Elbert, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205850856
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annette Elbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elbert works at Douglas D. Lorimer M.d. P.A. in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Elbert’s profile.

    Dr. Elbert has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Annette Elbert, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.