Dr. Annette Dinneen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinneen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Dinneen, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Dinneen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dinneen works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Indiana Inc.8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-9393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinneen?
I have been Dr. Dineen's patient for about 20 years. She has treated three basil cell carcinomas. She tracked a potential melanoma for about 16 years, discovered that it had become active, and referred me to a surgeon who removed it within a week. I have always found her attentive, a good listener, patient with my questions, and exercising an appropriate sense of humor.
About Dr. Annette Dinneen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1508951641
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinneen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinneen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinneen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinneen works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinneen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinneen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinneen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinneen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.