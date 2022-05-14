Overview

Dr. Annette Cozzarelli-Franklin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin works at Nutley Primary Care in Nutley, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.