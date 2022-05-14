Dr. Annette Cozzarelli-Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Cozzarelli-Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annette Cozzarelli-Franklin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin works at
Locations
James and Annette Franklin MD175 Franklin Ave Ste 201, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 667-8535
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin is a wonderful doctor. Not only am I a patient, but my mother and daughter are also patients of her internal medicine practice, so she oversees the care of three generations of my family. She is extremely thorough and has discovered issues that have sent us to specialists and have, in some cases, required further testing and treatment. In each case we were thankful that she found the problem and guided us to the right doctor so that whatever it was could be taken care of. The wait time in her office can be long, but that is because she spends so much time going over bloodwork, talking about issues, and answering questions. She does not rush through a visit, so the wait is well worth the attention Dr. Cozzarelli gives to each patient. I highly recommend this dedicated doctor.
About Dr. Annette Cozzarelli-Franklin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mountainside Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin works at
Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cozzarelli-Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.