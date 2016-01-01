Dr. Annette Bosworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Bosworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Bosworth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Dr. Bosworth works at
Locations
Meaningful Medicine5000 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 371-6899
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Avera
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Sanford Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Annette Bosworth, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- University of South Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosworth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosworth speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.