Dr. Annette Billings, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Annette Billings, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Billings works at
Pasadena Orthopedics959 E Walnut St Ste 220, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 517-0022Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
I’ve had several surgeries by Dr. Billings. She is very professional, prompt (low wait times), very competent, and yet she takes the time to explain everything. As the result of her surgeries I have the use of my hands again.
About Dr. Annette Billings, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Billings has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
