Overview

Dr. Annette Bicher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Bicher works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.