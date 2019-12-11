Dr. Annette Bartel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Bartel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN.
Dr. Bartel works at
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Went to see Dr. Bartel for a foot problem. The LPN was wonderful. Very kind, friendly and so helpful. Was very pleased with the doctor. She was excellent. Also friendly and kind. The service was very good. Wouldup definitely see her again.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1417393687
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
