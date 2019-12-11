See All Podiatric Surgeons in Brainerd, MN
Dr. Annette Bartel, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
Dr. Annette Bartel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Dr. Bartel works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2019
    Went to see Dr. Bartel for a foot problem. The LPN was wonderful. Very kind, friendly and so helpful. Was very pleased with the doctor. She was excellent. Also friendly and kind. The service was very good. Wouldup definitely see her again.
    — Dec 11, 2019
    Dr. Bartel's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Bartel

    About Dr. Annette Bartel, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1417393687
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annette Bartel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartel works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Dr. Bartel’s profile.

    Dr. Bartel has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

