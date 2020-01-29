See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Annette Baggott, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Annette Baggott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Baggott works at ProHEALTH in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Annette Baggott MD PC
    371 Merrick Rd Ste 203, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-7626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 29, 2020
    THE BEST. After 1 year of agony going to Doctor after Doctor each failing me in every way I met Dr Baggott. The other Doctors told me something was very wrong but none knew what it was and simply dismissed me. In just he first 5 minutes with Dr Baggott I had hope, confidence and security. She promised to get the answers I need and not give up until. My problems are also GI related after 3 Dr's flaked she sent me to her GI Specialist who is working with her to help me. She is so generous with her time both in office and during follow up calls. Never rushed and explains everything clearly and genuinely cares about YOU. All of you not just the Girly Parts... she is focused on you from head to toe inside out. I wish I could have her be my primary Dr because the trust and care and knowledge and humanism Dr Baggott gives is extra ordinary and rare.
    Ka Pal — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Annette Baggott, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    37 years of experience
    English
    1417956806
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annette Baggott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baggott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baggott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baggott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baggott works at ProHEALTH in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Baggott’s profile.

    Dr. Baggott has seen patients for Pap Smear, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baggott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baggott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baggott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baggott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baggott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

