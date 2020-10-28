Dr. Abril has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annette Abril, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annette Abril, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Arthritis Associates3 Sheridan Sq, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6840
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Abril for several years now. She explains everything in terms the lay person can understand. She listens and answers your questions. Great personality!
About Dr. Annette Abril, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013127430
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abril has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abril on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abril. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abril.
