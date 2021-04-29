Dr. Annemarie Whiddon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiddon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annemarie Whiddon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annemarie Whiddon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University of Nebraska Medical Center
Dr. Whiddon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver7111 E Lowry Blvd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 764-6212
-
2
Denver Arthritis Clinic - Lone Tree9695 S Yosemite St Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0449
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whiddon?
I was very pleased to be referred to this practice and to have Dr. A. Whiddon as my Rheumatologist; she is very easy to talk to and very understanding of my medical problems
About Dr. Annemarie Whiddon, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1245312495
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiddon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiddon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiddon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiddon works at
Dr. Whiddon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiddon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whiddon speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiddon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiddon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiddon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiddon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.