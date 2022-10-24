Dr. Loth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annemarie Loth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annemarie Loth, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Loth works at
Locations
1
St Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute, Saint Louis, MO1129 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 534-0200
2
Saint Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute16216 Baxter Rd Ste 205, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 532-9188
3
Webster Groves Orthodontics Ltd24 S Gore Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 736-5446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loth really cares. She spends time listening and developing a plan to help her patients improve their quality of life. She makes herself available unconditionally. She has our highest recommendation!
About Dr. Annemarie Loth, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1700046869
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loth accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loth works at
Dr. Loth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.