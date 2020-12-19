See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Annemarie Gallagher, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (8)
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Annemarie Gallagher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Gallagher works at Epion Institute for Spine and Joint Pain in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Epion Institute for Spine and Joint Pain
    5740 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 707-3554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 19, 2020
    I’ve seen pain doctors since 2007. When I met Ann Marie Gallagher shortly after my move from California to Nevada in 2015. Listening to me as as her patient and knowing my body well . She’s been able to help me areas no other doctors could with my server back issues . I’d say she’s the Best of the Best in her field ! You won’t be sorry if you see her I promised that much .
    KimberlyStevens — Dec 19, 2020
    About Dr. Annemarie Gallagher, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598999088
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher works at Epion Institute for Spine and Joint Pain in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Gallagher’s profile.

    Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

