Overview

Dr. Annemarie Gallagher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Gallagher works at Epion Institute for Spine and Joint Pain in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.