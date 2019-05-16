See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Annemarie Brescia, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Annemarie Brescia, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Alfred I. Dupont Institute

Dr. Brescia works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2019
    I discovered that I had Lupus and needed a rheumatologist quick. I’m 2004 I went to AI children’s hospital where Dr. Brescia was working under another doctor. He retired and she became my doctor. I was seeing doctor Brescia ever since 2004 until I was 21 2014 i was so sad i had to leave her she took the best care of me when i was there.
    About Dr. Annemarie Brescia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588755847
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Alfred I. Dupont Institute
    Residency
    • St Christophers Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annemarie Brescia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brescia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brescia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brescia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brescia works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Brescia’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brescia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brescia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brescia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brescia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

