Dr. Annelise Perez, DMD
Overview
Dr. Annelise Perez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry.
Locations
Riverbend Village Dental Care9511 Riverbend Village Dr Ste I5, Charlotte, NC 28216 Directions (704) 610-7351Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Florida Blue
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Annelise Perez, DMD. office last year for routine cleaning and the whole staff was very polite and caring , they also addressed all my needs so I'm looking forward to my visit again this April . Thank you Lee DentalCare
About Dr. Annelise Perez, DMD
- Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144760703
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital
- Universidad Iberoamericana|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry
