Dr. Anne Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Winkler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Winkler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Branson, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Winkler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute121 Cahill Rd Ste 205, Branson, MO 65616 Directions (417) 335-7000
-
2
Dallas County Family Medical Center1155 W Parkview St Ste 2K, Bolivar, MO 65613 Directions (417) 328-7000
-
3
Mccune-brooks Regional Hospital3125 Dr Russell Smith Way, Carthage, MO 64836 Directions (417) 359-2675Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
CoxHealth Rheumatology525 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 301, Branson, MO 65616 Directions (417) 348-8253
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winkler?
I have been her patient 28 years. She cares about patient. Knowledgeable. Best I know.
About Dr. Anne Winkler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1346307220
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- U Mo
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkler works at
Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.