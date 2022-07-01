See All Rheumatologists in Branson, MO
Dr. Anne Winkler, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Winkler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Branson, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Dr. Winkler works at Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute in Branson, MO with other offices in Bolivar, MO and Carthage, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute
    121 Cahill Rd Ste 205, Branson, MO 65616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 335-7000
  2. 2
    Dallas County Family Medical Center
    1155 W Parkview St Ste 2K, Bolivar, MO 65613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 328-7000
  3. 3
    Mccune-brooks Regional Hospital
    3125 Dr Russell Smith Way, Carthage, MO 64836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 359-2675
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    CoxHealth Rheumatology
    525 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 301, Branson, MO 65616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 348-8253

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Memorial Hospital
  • Cox Medical Center Branson
  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Mercy Hospital Springfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anne Winkler, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346307220
    Education & Certifications

    • U Mo
    • U Mo
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

