Dr. Anne Wilson, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anne Wilson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at WILSON MEDICAL ASSOCIATES LLC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilson Medical Associates LLC
    15200 Shady Grove Rd Ste 306, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 330-8011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 10, 2019
Dr. Wilson was my Primary Care Physician for over ten years. She has taken good care of me and my mom. I moved to another area and have to find another PCP. She is very knowledgeable and compassionate doctor.
MD — Dec 10, 2019
About Dr. Anne Wilson, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1669516761
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Lsu School Med Mc
Residency
  • Johns Hopkins
Internship
  • Univ Hosps Cleveland
Medical Education
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anne Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilson works at WILSON MEDICAL ASSOCIATES LLC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

