Family Medicine
4 (103)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anne White, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. White works at Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center
    1255 Creekshire Way Ste 290, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 659-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Apr 20, 2021
    Dr. White and her staff performed a Sculpsure Submental treatment on my chin for help reduce fat and tighten the skin under my neck. The procedure went smoothly and I loved my results. My chin looks smoother and my skin looks younger. The staff was courteous and friendly. Dr. White did an amazing job walking me through the procedure.
    About Dr. Anne White, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1578675179
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Internship
    • Med University SC
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

