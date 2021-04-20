Overview

Dr. Anne White, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. White works at Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.