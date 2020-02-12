Dr. Anne White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne White, MD
Dr. Anne White, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Saint Clair Allergy and Asthma Center,pllc21603 E 11 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 884-5656Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St. Clair Allergy and Asthma Center, Pllc29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 500, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (586) 884-5656
Saint Clair Allergy and Asthma Center, Pllc50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 350, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 884-5656
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Dr White took care of my sister. She was very self conscious and shoud have seen her years ago. My wife and I finally took her. She is now a new person.
- Henry Ford Health System
- St. John hospital and medical center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
