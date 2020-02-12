Overview

Dr. Anne White, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. White works at Essential Care Family Medicine in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.