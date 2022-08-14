Dr. Anne Welty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Welty, MD
Dr. Anne Welty, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Lac Usc Med Center
Anne C. Welty, M.D.5855 E Naples Plz Ste 204, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (562) 438-1280
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
All visits have been online. Even with this Dr. Welty was able to create a great relationship with my son. She is empathetic and listens well. She is great at explaining things to my teenage son in a way he understands
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Chapman College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Welty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
