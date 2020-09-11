See All Oncologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Anne Wallace, MD

Oncology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anne Wallace, MD is an Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Wallace works at Limited To Official University Duties On in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    9400 Campus Point Dr Fl 3, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 822-6100
  2. 2
    Uc San Diego
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-7000
  3. 3
    Ucsd Heath Care
    3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 822-6193
  4. 4
    University of California San Diego Medical Center
    9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 822-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anne Wallace, MD

    • Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699732941
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • University of California, San Diego
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.