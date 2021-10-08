Dr. Anne Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Walker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Premiere Spine Pain & Rehabilitation2315 W Arbors Dr Ste 115, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 717-2826
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm looking for Dr Anne Walker. The office she was affiliated with is closed. Its very imperative for me to get in touch with her. If anyone knows haw to find her, pls call me at (980) 329-3258. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Anne Walker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083609341
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
