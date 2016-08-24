Dr. Anne Walczak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Walczak, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Walczak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua and Upmc Hamot.
Locations
1
Lake Erie Endocrinology1700 Peach St Ste 220, Erie, PA 16501 Directions (814) 877-7842
2
Children's Community Pediatrics3910 Caughey Rd Ste 170, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 877-7842
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walczak was very patient and made me feel very comfortable. and has an excellent sense of humor! Great experience!
About Dr. Anne Walczak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1922197334
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walczak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walczak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walczak has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walczak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walczak speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Walczak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walczak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.