Dr. Tyson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Tyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Tyson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Tyson works at
Locations
Guthrie Hartmann & Tyson Mds6700 S Florida Ave Ste 13, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 648-0500
Heavenly Touch Chiropractic Rehabilitation202 Lake Miriam Dr Ste W3, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 648-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for nearly a decade and while there were some times that contact and scheduling were difficult, it has improved greatly in the last 2 years. I'm thankful that she takes the time to listen to me and never rushes me.
About Dr. Anne Tyson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Psychiatry
