Dr. Anne Truitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Truitt, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Truitt works at
Locations
-
1
Torrey Pines Ob-gyn Medical Group Inc.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 600, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Anne Truitt and her staff are my heroes! I am forever grateful for the rapidness of my first visit. I had developed a squamous cell cancer on my back. Within a few weeks, that malignancy was excised, and Dr Truitt placed me on a regular screening and treatment schedule. Regular skin screening have exposed a number of melanomas. I have undergone a various of treatments ranging from oncological surgery at UCSD to in-office out-patient excisions to topical skin peels. I am fortunate that none of these cancers spread to my lymph system. Feelings of emotional uncertainty have arisen with each of these diagnoses. However, my fears and worries have been replaced by Dr Truitt’s dedicated care, plan for regular screening and recommendations for cancer prevention. By following her professional advice, I have a step-by-step path to follow for healthier skin and a long life. Thank you Dr Truitt and all your courteous, professional staff at Skin Surgery Medical Group!
About Dr. Anne Truitt, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306096680
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrograhic Surgery, St. John's Institute Of Dermatology
- Uci-Irvine
- Brown Ri Hosp
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- United States Air Force Academy
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
