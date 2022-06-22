See All Dermatologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Anne Truitt, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anne Truitt, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Truitt works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Torrey Pines Ob-gyn Medical Group Inc.
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 600, La Jolla, CA 92037 (858) 554-7700

  Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 22, 2022
    Doctor Anne Truitt and her staff are my heroes! I am forever grateful for the rapidness of my first visit. I had developed a squamous cell cancer on my back. Within a few weeks, that malignancy was excised, and Dr Truitt placed me on a regular screening and treatment schedule. Regular skin screening have exposed a number of melanomas. I have undergone a various of treatments ranging from oncological surgery at UCSD to in-office out-patient excisions to topical skin peels. I am fortunate that none of these cancers spread to my lymph system. Feelings of emotional uncertainty have arisen with each of these diagnoses. However, my fears and worries have been replaced by Dr Truitt's dedicated care, plan for regular screening and recommendations for cancer prevention. By following her professional advice, I have a step-by-step path to follow for healthier skin and a long life. Thank you Dr Truitt and all your courteous, professional staff at Skin Surgery Medical Group!
    HH Hawks — Jun 22, 2022
    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English
    1306096680
    Mohs Micrograhic Surgery, St. John's Institute Of Dermatology
    Uci-Irvine
    Brown Ri Hosp
    G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    United States Air Force Academy
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Truitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Truitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Truitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

